Tokenbox Sets Mission to Build Legal Secure and Competitive Fund Management Community and Shield Investors from Shady Operators

Tokenbox, a comprehensive infrastructure solution designed to supply all the trading and compliance infrastructure needed to easily create new investment funds specializing in the fast-evolving cryptocurrency asset class, expects to raise the equivalent of $20 million at its Token Generation Event. The Tokenbox system was inspired by the experiences of Viktor Shpakovsky and Vladimir Smerkis, … Continue reading Tokenbox Sets Mission to Build Legal Secure and Competitive Fund Management Community and Shield Investors from Shady Operators

The post Tokenbox Sets Mission to Build Legal Secure and Competitive Fund Management Community and Shield Investors from Shady Operators appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

