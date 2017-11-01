Toolz, Isaac Geralds, Chef Benedict & SA’s Miss Curvy Lala SLAY The Runway For About That Curvy Life At Heineken Lagos Fashion And Design Week

For the second time in a row at Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week, Latasha Ngwube’s About that Curvy Life Collective has pushed Fashion industry boundaries in Africa – defying the stereotypical belief that plus-size, curvy women can’t be fashionable.

Already garnering accolades from international platforms like CNN Africa and Essence this year, the ATCL Collective Showcase is a major hot topic, and for good reason.

ATCL brought a brand new vibe to the LFDW runway, by featuring two new designers in it’s lineup, Osuare and Nori Clothing, who wowed the audience with their avant-garde designs and eclectic outfits, beautifully modeled by plus-sized women who rocked the runway confidently. In addition, contemporary menswear brand, Assian, which also showcased last year, did not disappoint, with bold, statement ensembles especially made for men of all sizes who aren’t afraid to take chances with their style.

There were lots of memorable moments during the show. The presentation began with songbird, Isaac Geralds, looking dapper in an Assian outfit, as he serenaded the audience with a few lines from Christiana Aguilera’s ‘Beautiful.’

Nigerian Italian Chef, Benedict also hit the runway as a celebrity for Assian, as did Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe (Thestyleinfidel), who also walked the runway in an ensemble by Assian. Style Connoisseur, Korede Roberts, worked behind the scenes with the brand to ensure that the collection was fashion-forward, with a distinct wearable appeal.

Another glorious moment was when media personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren (Toolz), strutted down the runway, flaunting her beautiful curves in an outfit by Osuare. Also, South African plus-size model and body positivity activist Lala Tshabalala, smouldered in a black laceup dress by Nori’s Clothings.

Yet another notable highlight of the show was seeing the beautiful models incorporate elements of pink in their individual looks, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Each donned either a thick pink braid or a pink wig and they looked totally fabulous. Presenting a properly thought-out collection was of utmost importance to the creator of #AboutthatcurvylifeCollective, Latasha Ngwube.

Speaking on the success of the ATCL Showcase, Ngwube notes that she is thankful to Intel for returning yet again this year to support ATCL at what is undoubtedly one of the foremost Fashion Week events in Africa. She also thanks Heineken LFDW for the opportunity to include diversity in this year’s showcase once again.

See some amazing photos from the ATCL showcase below:

