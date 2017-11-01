Pages Navigation Menu

Transformer explosion kills 14 at wedding in India – Vanguard

Transformer explosion kills 14 at wedding in India
At least 14 people, most of them women were killed when an electric transformer exploded during a wedding in India's North-Western State of Rajasthan, the Police said on Wednesday. The blast occurred in a village near state capital Jaipur on Tuesday as …
