Trump begins Process to Cancel Green Card Lottery after Manhattan Attack

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will begin the process to end what is popularly referred to as the Green Card Lottery. Trump, reacting to the attack in Manhattan which left 8 people dead, wrote on his Twitter that the terrorist arrived into the US through the lottery. He wrote: The terrorist came […]

