Trump says will terminate US green card lottery after NY attack

Washington, United States | AFP | President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would end the popular US green card lottery as police said a radicalized Uzbek man staged the deadly truck ramming in New York after entering the country under the program.

The move could spell the end to the US immigration hopes of millions of people around the world who have tried to win US residence permits through the program since it was created 27 years ago.

“I am starting the process of terminating the diversity lottery program,” Trump angrily told reporters.

“We have to do what’s right to protect our citizens,” he said. “We will get rid of this lottery program as soon as possible.”

The program awards US permanent resident visas to around 50,000 applicants from around the world each year, opening the door as well for members of their broader families to follow them, so-called chain migration.

According to Trump, Sayfullo Saipov, identified by authorities as the man who plowed a rented truck into cyclists and pedestrians on a New York City bike path Tuesday, came to the country via the program in 2010.

Saipov, 29, who was arrested after being shot by police, planned for weeks to undertake his attack in the name of Islamic State, following online instructions from the jihadist group, officials said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was “radicalized domestically” only after he came to the country, “when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics.”

– Closing doors to immigration –

Trump’s threat would further close the doors to hopeful US immigrants. He ran for election last year promising a crackdown on immigration, including building a wall on the Mexican border and banning Muslim immigrants.

This year he has already slashed the country’s annual refugee intake by more than 50 percent to 45,000, tightened visa issuance around the world and ordered a ban on travelers from 11 unnamed “high-risk” countries. Refugee experts say all but one have Muslim-majority populations; they do not include Uzbekistan.

The officially titled Diversity Lottery Program aims to diversify the origins of people granted permanent residence — so-called green cards — in the United States.

In 2015, lottery applications were received for more than 14 million people, and 49,377 won green cards, including 2,524 Uzbeks.

The post Trump says will terminate US green card lottery after NY attack appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

