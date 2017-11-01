Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TStv commences distribution of 5,000 free decoders nationwide

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Telecom Satellite Television (TStv) yesterday said it had commenced free distribution and installation of 5,000 free decoders nationwide. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Managing Director of the outfit, Dr. Bright Echefu, said the free distribution of its decoders was to ensure proper monitoring and evaluation of its signal strength and quality […]

The post TStv commences distribution of 5,000 free decoders nationwide appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.