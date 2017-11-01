Pages Navigation Menu

Tune out the world with the Silentmode, a new blackout audio mask

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Can’t fall to sleep anywhere? With the Silentmode, you’ll be able to sleep just about everywhere. The new audio mask promises “100 percent blackout” so you can completely tune out the world, both visually and aurally.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

