Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss The Wedding Industry on a New Episode of “Analyse This” – BellaNaija

Tunji Andrews & Honey Ogundeyi discuss The Wedding Industry on a New Episode of “Analyse This”
On this episode of Analyse This, Honey Ogundeyi and Tunji Andrews discuss the growing wedding industry in Nigeria and the potential and opportunities within the Industry. They are joined by Yewande Abiose, CEO, Rent-A-Party who shares interesting …
