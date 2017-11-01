TV host Wendy Williams collapses during her live show – Toronto Star
Toronto Star
TV host Wendy Williams collapses during her live show
Williams began slurring her words while introducing an audience participation segment in the Halloween broadcast. Eyes wide, the host went silent and stumbled before collapsing. Wendy Williams overheated in her Halloween costume and fainted on her …
Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV
Wendy Williams collapses on live TV while dressed as Statue of Liberty
Wendy Williams Fainted Live On TV Because Of Her Own Halloween Costume
