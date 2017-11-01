Tyrese Gibson Says He Won’t Make Fast and Furious 9 If Dwayne Johnson Is in It – PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Tyrese Gibson Says He Won't Make Fast and Furious 9 If Dwayne Johnson Is in It
Tyrese Gibson is once again blasting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in their ongoing feud surrounding the Fast and Furious movies. The actor and singer took to his Instagram Wednesday to announce that he won't be appearing in the next movie in the …
