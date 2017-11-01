U.S. intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions – Russian Deputy Minister

The U.S. is intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions against Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday. Ryabkov said Russia would like to avoid the situation where the Iran nuclear deal is jeopardised by such actions. “There are no doubts that those in the United States who want to ceaselessly escalate the anti-Iran…

The post U.S. intentionally provoking Iran by escalating sanctions – Russian Deputy Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

