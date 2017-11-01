Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. pursues direct diplomacy with N. Korea inspite of Trump rejection- Official

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

The United States is quietly pursuing direct diplomacy with North Korea, a senior State Department official said, inspite of President Donald Trump’s public assertion that such talks are a waste of time. Using the so-called “New York channel,” Joseph Yun, U.S. negotiator with North Korea, has been in contact with diplomats at Pyongyang’s UN mission,…

