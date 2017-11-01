U.S. pursues direct diplomacy with N. Korea inspite of Trump rejection- Official

The United States is quietly pursuing direct diplomacy with North Korea, a senior State Department official said, inspite of President Donald Trump’s public assertion that such talks are a waste of time. Using the so-called “New York channel,” Joseph Yun, U.S. negotiator with North Korea, has been in contact with diplomats at Pyongyang’s UN mission,…

The post U.S. pursues direct diplomacy with N. Korea inspite of Trump rejection- Official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

