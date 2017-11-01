Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uber to insure passengers for up to Sh150k – Nairobi News

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nairobi News

Uber to insure passengers for up to Sh150k
Nairobi News
Online taxi hailing firm Uber on Tuesday announced it will provide insurance cover for riders in each trip. Users will get between sh6,000 and sh150,000 worth of emergency medical evacuation, treatment and compensation in case of accidents.
Ubers users to receive up to Sh150,000 in accident coverAfrican Business Review (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.