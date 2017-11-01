UBTH announces treatment of Monkey pox patient

…Sets up isolated complex for treatment of victims

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—THE authorities of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, yesterday, said that a suspected Monkey Pox patient has been admitted in the hospital.

It said, however, that samples have been taken for test and result is being awaited from the designated World Health Organization (WHO) accredited test centre.

It would be recalled that the authorities of the hospital, led by the Chief Medical Director, CMD, Prof. Darlinton Obaseki, had equipped an isolated complex designed to give emergency treatment to patients having Monkey Pox.

However, in a statement, the Head, Public Relations, of the hospital, Mr Uwaila Joshua, who confirmed the admission of the Monkey Pox patient in the hospital, said the patient is responding to treatment and is undergoing further evaluations.

According to the statement: ¨The good news is that the patient is recovering very fast and we presently do not have any reason to worry.

¨UBTH, in conjunction with the relevant agencies, the state government and local government health authorities, are working together and monitoring close contacts of this person and so far, no one has come down with the sickness.

¨There is no need or cause for concern or worry and no danger posed to staff or patients of the hospital. The patient is in an isolated complex. The hospital is ready and prepared to contain any situation if there is need to. As at now, there is no cause for alarm.¨

