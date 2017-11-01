UCL: Roma rout Chelsea, as PSG whip Anderlecht

Stephan El Shaarawy struck twice to help thrust AS Roma to the top of their UEFA Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that El Shaarawy’s thunderous shot after just 39 seconds provided the opener and it was the fastest goal of this season’s Champions League. Following the sides’ thrilling 3-3 draw in London two weeks earlier, El Shaarawy’s brace was the highlight of another impressive display from Roma.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

