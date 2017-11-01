Pages Navigation Menu

UCL: Roma rout Chelsea, as PSG whip Anderlecht

Stephan El Shaarawy struck twice to help thrust AS Roma to the top of their UEFA Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that El Shaarawy’s thunderous shot after just 39 seconds provided the opener and it was the fastest goal of this season’s Champions League. Following the sides’ thrilling 3-3 draw in London two weeks earlier, El Shaarawy’s brace was the highlight of another impressive display from Roma.

