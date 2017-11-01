UCL: Roma’s El Shaarawy brace sinks Chelsea









Chelsea became the first English team to lose a Champions League game this season as they were well beaten by a clinical Roma.

The Blues would have progressed with a victory, but trailed within 39 seconds when Edin Dzeko flicked Aleksandar Kolarov’s cross down to Stephan El Shaarawy, who smashed home from 25 yards.

Stephan El Shaarawy put the hosts ahead with a brilliant strike after just 39 seconds – the fastest goal in the Champions League this season.

El Shaarawy added a second before half-time after an error from former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, and the home side took advantage of another mistake to score a third in the 63rd minute through Diego Perotti.

Alvaro Morata missed a huge chance to equalise from close range, and El Shaarawy made it 2-0 when ex-Roma defender Antonio Rudiger failed to deal with Radja Nainggolan's long ball forward.

Chelsea had more shots – 14 to 13 – but were three behind when Diego Perotti cracked home from 20 yards after Blues defenders failed to close him down.

Roma should have led 4-0 when Chelsea’s defenders all ran to Dzeko, who managed to square to a totally unmarked Perotti, but he fired over when he should have finished.

The Blues were hugely fortunate that Atletico Madrid’s failure to beat Qarabag – their game in the Spanish capital ended 1-1 – means Chelsea are still likely to qualify for the last 16 from Group C.

Antonio Conte’s side are four points above third-placed Atletico – and a win in their next Champions League game at Qarabag (17:00 GMT on Wednesday, 22 November) will take them through.

Roma, who are fifth in Serie A, now lead the group by a point.

