Unemployment: Foreign multinationals To Face Sanctions Over Abuse Of Expatriate Quota

BY SOLOMON AYADO and AHURAKA ISAH, Abuja

For abusing continued abuse of expatriate quota, Senate yesterday mandated its Committees on Interior and Employment, Labour & Productivity to begin a serious probe of foreign multinationals in the country.

The investigation, Senate has directed should be carried out through a public hearing, with a view to unravel the illegalities indulged by foreign nationals.

A motion on the “Abuse of Expatriate Quota by Foreign Multinationals” sponsored by Senator Andy Uba (Anambra South) was seconded by Senator Albert Akpan (Akwa Ibom North East).

Senator Uba while Leading the debate insisted that the Immigration Act, Cap 11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 conferred on the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council delegated powers to grant expatriate quota to companies seeking to employ expatriates in Nigeria, among other functions.

According to him, same Act mandates such operators to apply and receive approval from the Board of such multinational companies before making any application for expatriate’s quota approvals to the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs or any other agency of government charged with the responsibility.

The lawmaker explained that such approvals are usually for two to three years renewable and limited to four expatriates in the first instance, adding that approvals are to be granted as a result of non-availability of experts locally in the position to be occupied.

He said: “the objective is to fill up inadequate supply of manpower, train local manpower, attract foreign investments and transfer of technology”.

Senator Uba further noted that in recent times there has been avalanche of complaints of improper application of the above stipulations.

He therefore said the senate was worried that “the unemployment ratio is on the rise daily and still some Nigerian outfit are alleged to have in their employment over 300 expatriate in positions that could be filled by Nigerians”.

The lawmaker declared that “this is a gross abuse of our laws and total disregard of government effort in providing employment to her teeming unemployed youths”.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki directed the Committees on Interior and Employment, Labour & Productivity to investigate all the allegations and report back in one month.