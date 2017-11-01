Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#UniteBehind members arrested for sit-in at NPA offices – Eyewitness News

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

#UniteBehind members arrested for sit-in at NPA offices
Eyewitness News
Bruce Baigrie, one of the organisers, says it's time for the NPA to take action against President Jacob Zuma. Members of the #UniteBehind movement holding a sit-in at the Western Cape headquarters of the NPA. Picture: @UniteBehind/Twitter.
#UnitedBehind: Eight arrested after sit-in at NPA officeIndependent Online
#ArrestZuma activists arrested after occupying NPA officesNews24
Activists occupy NPA office to demand Zuma's arrestPoliticsweb
The South African
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.