#UniteBehind members arrested for sit-in at NPA offices – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
#UniteBehind members arrested for sit-in at NPA offices
Eyewitness News
Bruce Baigrie, one of the organisers, says it's time for the NPA to take action against President Jacob Zuma. Members of the #UniteBehind movement holding a sit-in at the Western Cape headquarters of the NPA. Picture: @UniteBehind/Twitter.
#UnitedBehind: Eight arrested after sit-in at NPA office
#ArrestZuma activists arrested after occupying NPA offices
Activists occupy NPA office to demand Zuma's arrest
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!