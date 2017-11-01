UPDATE 1-Nigeria raises 100 bln naira in treasury bills – Reuters Africa
Reuters Africa
LAGOS, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Nigeria raised 100.84 billion naira ($320.64 million) at a treasury bill auction on Wednesday as traders locked in yields in anticipation of higher liquidity from repayments. The central bank sold 74.76 billion naira of one …
