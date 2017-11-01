Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE: Atiku’s son Aminu granted custody of his two children

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

Tinubu Chief Magistrate Court has granted Aminu Atiku, the son of former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, interim custody of his two children. Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye granted Aminu custody of the two children, so as to allow his daughter, Amirah, 8, and his son Amir, 6, complete their third term in their school in Lagos. […]

