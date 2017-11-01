US manufacturing growth cools slightly in October – ISM survey – Financial Times
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
US manufacturing growth cools slightly in October – ISM survey
Financial Times
US manufacturing activity continued to expand in October albeit at a slower pace than analysts had expected, receding from the 13-year peak it reached a month earlier, according to a closely watched survey released on Wednesday. The Institute for …
PMI® at 58.7%; October Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®
US manufacturing index slows in October: ISM
Growth in US Manufacturing Eases From a 13-Year High
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!