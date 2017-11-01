Pages Navigation Menu

Vanessa Mdee stars in Cassper Nyovest’s New Music Video “Baby Girl” | Watch on BN

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

South African rapper and arguably the hottest name in rap in Africa – Cassper Nyovest premieres the official music video for his single “Baby Girl” taken off his 2017 album “Thuto”.  Tanzanian superstar Vanessa Mdee stars in the video. Hit Play below!

