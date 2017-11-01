Victor Moses and three former Chelsea players nominated for African Player of the Year – We Ain’t Got No History
|
We Ain’t Got No History
|
Victor Moses and three former Chelsea players nominated for African Player of the Year
We Ain’t Got No History
Victor Moses was one of the best stories in a season full of good stories last year as Chelsea and Conte conquered England, and the former winger-turned-wing-back has now received some recognition for his form and impact in the form of a nomination for …
CAF Award: Odegbami, Chukwu, Ekpo Tip Moses, Nwosu Differs
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!