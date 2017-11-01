VIDEO: Aramide – Jowo

Baseline artist Aramide, drops the video for her recently released single “Jowo”, produced by SizzlePRO.

The video was shot in Abeokuta, Ogun state and was directed by Aje Film Works.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch and Enjoy!!!

The post VIDEO: Aramide – Jowo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

