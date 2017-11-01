Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: I Didn’t Mean To Disrespect M.I, I’m His Fan – Ycee

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment signee, YCEE has opened up on the incident that led to M.I warning him against putting up disrespectful comments about Chocolate City on social media. The incident happened a while ago, after YCEE endorsed an article that praised the man-handling of Tinny Entertainment while questioning the operations of Chocolate City executives in managing …

Hello. Add your message here.