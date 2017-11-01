VIDEO: I Didn’t Mean To Disrespect M.I, I’m His Fan – Ycee

Tinny Entertainment signee, YCEE has opened up on the incident that led to M.I warning him against putting up disrespectful comments about Chocolate City on social media. The incident happened a while ago, after YCEE endorsed an article that praised the man-handling of Tinny Entertainment while questioning the operations of Chocolate City executives in managing …

The post VIDEO: I Didn’t Mean To Disrespect M.I, I’m His Fan – Ycee appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

