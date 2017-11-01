Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Uriel Sheds Hot Tears As She Gets Trolled For Her Saggy Bosom On Instagram

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian reality star, Uriel is definitely not a happy woman as several of her fans took to her Instagram page to chastise her over her saggy bosom. She decided to share a video to defend herself and also explain that she’s naturally saggy and she’s not perfect as well. She captioned one of the videos …

The post VIDEO: Uriel Sheds Hot Tears As She Gets Trolled For Her Saggy Bosom On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

