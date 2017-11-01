Pages Navigation Menu

Vimbai Mutinhiri is the star of Stanley Enow & Davido’s New Video “Caramel”

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri is about to heat up your screens with her sultry appearance in a video for Stanley Enow & Davido‘s new song, “Caramel.” The entire shoot was styled by Legendary South African designer, David Tlale, in pieces from his just-released S/S 2018 Collection. And boy, does Vimbai look amazing in these clothes. See […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

