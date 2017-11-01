Media girl, Vimbai slays in Davido’s New Music Video – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Media girl, Vimbai slays in Davido's New Music Video
P.M. News
Zimbabwean media personality, model and actress, Vimbai Mutinhiri is about to heat up your screens with her sultry appearance in this video for Stanley Enow & Davido's new song, “Caramel.” The entire shoot was styled by Legendary South African designer …
Zimbabwean TV Personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Signs Agreement With New Media Company
