VJ Adams, Olisa Adibua attend Listening Session for Harrysong’s New Album “Kingmaker” | WATCH

Harrysong held a listening session to usher in his debut album “Kingmaker” with his record label Alterplate Music which drops in a couple of days. VJ Adams, Jumabee, OTB, Olisa Adibua and many more stars gathered to show love to the Samankwe king. Watch the video below:

