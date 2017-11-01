Pages Navigation Menu

Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, Breaking news, News | 0 comments

The Wolves of Wall Street have been stirring the crypto pot again this week by downgrading ratings for chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Citing a faltering cryptocurrency market and a decline in demand for mining in 2018, Morgan Stanley reduced its ratings from equal-weight to underweight for the California based semiconductor giant. The results were … Continue reading Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia

