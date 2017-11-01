Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia
The Wolves of Wall Street have been stirring the crypto pot again this week by downgrading ratings for chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Citing a faltering cryptocurrency market and a decline in demand for mining in 2018, Morgan Stanley reduced its ratings from equal-weight to underweight for the California based semiconductor giant. The results were … Continue reading Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia
The post Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!