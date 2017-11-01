Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia

The Wolves of Wall Street have been stirring the crypto pot again this week by downgrading ratings for chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Citing a faltering cryptocurrency market and a decline in demand for mining in 2018, Morgan Stanley reduced its ratings from equal-weight to underweight for the California based semiconductor giant. The results were … Continue reading Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia

The post Wall Street Downplays Cryptocurrencies after Granting Lower Ratings to AMD and Nvidia appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

