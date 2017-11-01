Warri court absolves man of attempted kidnap charges

A High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has discharged and acquitted one Samuel Esiegbuya, who was detained at the Okere Prisons, alongside his siblings, over wrongful accusations.

In a suit between the state and the defendant, the complainant, one Jimoh Francis, a superintendent in a multinational oil company, had accused Esiegbuya of attempted kidnapping, threat to life and defamation of character.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Justice T. O. Uloho, held that there were no circumstantial evidence presented by the complainant to establish that the accused actually committed the crime for which he was being tried.

Consequently, the judge ruled that the counsel to the accused person, Messrs M. E. Sajere esq., was able to prove his case beyond all reasonable doubts in favour of his client and based upon which the court found the accused innocent and thereby declared him discharged and acquitted of all the charges that had led to his incarceration.

