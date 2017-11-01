Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Moment Wendy Williams Passed Out On Live TV

Nov 1, 2017

Talk show host Wendy Williams, dressed as Lady Liberty, fainted during her show while introducing the Halloween costume contest she runs every year. “We do it every year,” she said. “It’s always a lot of fun.” But then, looking obviously distressed, she began to slur her words. “Let’s get started. Our first guest -” she …

