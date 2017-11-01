Western Union gives out cars in promo

By Yusuf Kazeem

WESTERN Union, a global payments services provider has given out two cars to winners through a raffle draw.

The raffle draw was witnessed by officials of the Lagos State Lotteries Board and the Consumer Protection Council is tagged ‘Western Union Mega Promo’.

The draws saw Gabriel Osikoya, a legal practitioner and Gloria Edafe Asedegbega, a businesswoman, won two cars, 50 other lucky customers won consolation prizes.

Osikoya, a winner said he had no inkling that his decision to send money through Western Union to his cousin in need would earn him a new car as reward for his good gesture.

“When I was initially informed that I had won a new car, I couldn’t believe it. I am very grateful to Western Union for this reward,” said Gabriel.

Asedegbega, the second car winner, said she has been a long time Western Union customer, accompanied to the presentation by her husband, Jerome Asedegbeda, described the win as a dream come true.

The 50 other lucky winners won kitchen appliances consisting of a microwave oven and a kitchen blender each.

One of these prize winners, Mrs. Ugonna Onyenekwu, a medical doctor, said her reward was a surprise. She said: “I feel very good. This was unexpected. It’s like a free gift from nowhere.” Another prize winner, twenty-five year old Ogundairo Olakunle, said he was happy going home with the kitchen appliances.

The first phase of the promo ran from July 24 to August 31, 2017. The second phase of the promotion called ‘WU Back To School Mega Promotion’ will run from September 18 to October 31, 2017. To qualify for the promotion, consumers must send money overseas via Western Union.

The post Western Union gives out cars in promo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

