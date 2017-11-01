Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What I want to be remembered for – Buhari

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that he wants Nigerians to remember him as a leader that met a vandalised Nigeria, and reset the buttons on almost all areas of national life — political, social, economic, local and international image. According to Buhari, his government would not rest on its oars until the rots created in […]

What I want to be remembered for – Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.