Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What we’ll about Navy drill in Niger Delta – Ijaw youths

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has vowed to resist the military drill in the Niger Delta area. IYC issued the warning in reaction to commencement of Navy drill in the region code named “Operation Octopusgrip”. In a statement by its President, Pereotubo Oweilaemi and sent to DAILY POST, IYC described the drill as an “act of […]

What we’ll about Navy drill in Niger Delta – Ijaw youths

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.