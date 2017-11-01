When next African leaders visit Imo – Vanguard
|
When next African leaders visit Imo
Vanguard
THIS time around, it was the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA, African region, that held its 48th conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital. The outgoing President of, CPA, Mr. Acho Ihim, told Southeast Voice that over 700 members of CPA …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!