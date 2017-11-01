Pages Navigation Menu

Wike wins Global Human Settlements Award

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IN RECOGNITION of his outstanding achievements in the area of urban renewal, sustainable cities and provision of basic amenities to the residential areas of low-income earners, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was on Monday night, honored with the “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award “. Nigeria’s moment of glory peaked in New York City on […]

