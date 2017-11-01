Pages Navigation Menu

Yakubu Dogara mourns with Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condoled with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Jide. In series of Tweets on Wednesday, Dogara described Jide’s death as shocking. He said, “I commiserate with our national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu …

