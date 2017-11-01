Young Lady Brutally Beaten By Her Boyfriend Few Weeks After Their Engagement, He Is Now Begging Her To Comeback

A lady, Thelma Dennis, just shared her sad story of domestic violence on Facebook.

According to her, she wants her story to be a lesson to other woman. She also shared private messages he sent to her begging for another chance. See the whole posts below…

“I know this is the trending topic out there right now for you guys that are using this moment to gossip and Say so much..

Spraying videos and picture of my life being taken by someone who have repeatedly abuse women for so many years.. which I later found out but I would not let this stop me and don’t you guys ever think that this will bring me down instead I am here thanking God for my life that I even have the opportunity to be a part of you guys spreading my abuse pictures so I am posting this up in memories for all the women who lost their lives to domestic violence but God spare mine to be a voice for them..

These are my pictures you don’t have to share them because I am sharing it with the world to put an end to domestic violence no woman should ever live with such a man that would do this to her.

He is responsible for his actions not me and he would be the one paying for it and he would be brought to justice so don’t waste your time trying to spread rumors or gossip because I am right there with you.”

He has since been apologizing for what he did begging her to forgive him… See their chat and photos below…

