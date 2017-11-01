“Your vagina SHOULD smell; If your man doesn’t like it, DUMP him!” – Doctor urges women

A Canadian doctor, Dr Jen Gunter, has urged women with ‘smelly vaginas’ to dump boyfriends, husbands, male partners with benefit who complain about the natural smell of their genitals. According to Dr. Jen, a vagina should smell. It is a ‘form of abuse’ when men complain and women should not feel ashamed or feel they have to resort […]

