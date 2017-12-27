Premier League: Raheem Sterling Sparkles as Manchester City Claim 18th Successive Win – NDTVSports.com
|
NDTVSports.com
|
Premier League: Raheem Sterling Sparkles as Manchester City Claim 18th Successive Win
NDTVSports.com
Unbeaten City have also won a record-equalling 11 successive away matches in the English top-flight, a total matched only by Chelsea in 2008. Agence France-Presse. Read Time: 3-min. Premier League: Raheem Sterling Sparkles as Manchester City Claim 18th …
Newcastle 0 Man City 1 LIVE SCORE: Latest updates as Raheem Sterling opens scoring in Premier League clash
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!