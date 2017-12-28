 ￼￼￼ Balarabe Musa reveals those responsible for fuel scarcity | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017

A former Kaduna State Governor Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has blamed activities of saboteurs for the current petrol crisis in the country. Musa told Punch on Thursday that Nigerians were going through this hardship due to selfish interest of some set of individuals. He some government officials in connivance some petroleum marketers, hoarded petroleum products to […]

