10 Million Nigerians Lost Their Jobs Because Buhari Was Giving Their Jobs To The Dead – Reno Omokri

Former media aide to ex Nigeria president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has reacted to appearance of dead people in latest appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari. Reno Omokri said Buhari is

The post 10 Million Nigerians Lost Their Jobs Because Buhari Was Giving Their Jobs To The Dead – Reno Omokri appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

