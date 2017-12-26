Coutinho’s latest Liverpool masterclass offers more temptation to Barcelona – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Coutinho's latest Liverpool masterclass offers more temptation to Barcelona
Goal.com
In December 2012, the mechanisms to recruit a special – albeit unrefined – player to Anfield were already in motion. His talent was unquestionable, but there was an asterisk as to whether he could and would ever fully apply it. For just £8.5 million …
What the papers said about Liverpool 5 Swansea 0: Irrepressible, Infuriatingly good & hail the facilitator!
Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists That Swansea Blitz Was Not as Easy as 5-0 Scoreline Suggests
Liverpool raid for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek backed by pundits
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!