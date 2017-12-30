12 Year Old Undergoes Successful Surgery After Gang Rape

A 12-year-old girl who suffered internal bleeding after being gang-raped last week by three men in the Ojuwoye area of Mushin, Lagos has had a successful surgery to rectify the bleeding. According to The Punch, the surgery was bankrolled by the Mirabel Sexual Assault Referral Centre and was performed at the Lagos State University Teaching…

The post 12 Year Old Undergoes Successful Surgery After Gang Rape appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

