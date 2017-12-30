 12 Year Old Undergoes Successful Surgery After Gang Rape | Nigeria Today
12 Year Old Undergoes Successful Surgery After Gang Rape

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

rape victimA 12-year-old girl who suffered internal bleeding after being gang-raped last week by three men in the Ojuwoye area of Mushin, Lagos has had a successful surgery to rectify the bleeding. According to The Punch, the surgery was bankrolled by the Mirabel Sexual Assault Referral Centre and was performed at the Lagos State University Teaching…

