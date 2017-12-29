 135 children used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon – Report – TV360 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

135 children used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon – Report – TV360

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TV360

135 children used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria, Cameroon – Report
TV360
More than 135 children were as used as suicide bombers in Northeast Nigeria and Cameroon in 2017 alone. The figure, which is according to a United Nations Reports is more five times the number recorded in 2016. The report titled 'Children under attack
2017: Year of violence, right abusesNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.