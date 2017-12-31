15 die in auto crash in Jigawa

No fewer than 15 persons died in an accident involving a Sharon bus and a truck along Gujungu-Gumel road in Kaugama Local Government Area of Jigawa.

SP Abdu Jinjiri, the spokesman of the state Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the accident occurred on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

Jinjiri said that the Sharon vehicle which was supposed to carry seven passengers, was overloaded with 14 people.

“A seven passengers-capacity vehicle overloaded with 14 passengers rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on Gujungu-Gumel road.

“As a result, nine of the passengers died on the spot, while the rest were rushed to Gumel General Hospital, in Gumel local government area.

“Nine males including the driver of the Sharon bus, four females and two children died in the accident.

“It was possible the driver of the overloaded vehicle was on high speed and could not control it, anyway, only investigation will reveal the real cause of the accident,” Jinjiri said.

He said that the driver of the truck aged 22, was under the police custody as investigation was ongoing.

The police spokesman cautioned motorists against over speeding under whatever circumstances.

Unofficial sources said the overloaded bus was heading to Daura local government area in Katsina State.

NAN recalls that nine persons including a pregnant woman were killed in a ghastly auto crash on Dec. 17, in Jahun local government area of the state.

