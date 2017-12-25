 15-year-old housewife reveals why she killed her husband with N40 rat poison in Katsina | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

15-year-old housewife reveals why she killed her husband with N40 rat poison in Katsina

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

15-year-old Katsina housewife, Dausiya Abdulmumini, has confessed that she killed her husband, 27-year-old Saminu Usman with N40 rat poison. Dausiya had last week, poisoned her husband, Usman and her half brother to death in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State. She said she used the substance because she does not […]

The post 15-year-old housewife reveals why she killed her husband with N40 rat poison in Katsina appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.