15-year-old housewife reveals why she killed her husband with N40 rat poison in Katsina
15-year-old Katsina housewife, Dausiya Abdulmumini, has confessed that she killed her husband, 27-year-old Saminu Usman with N40 rat poison. Dausiya had last week, poisoned her husband, Usman and her half brother to death in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village, Bakori local government area of Katsina State. She said she used the substance because she does not […]
