17 exceptional Delta pupils receive N100,000 cash prize

For putting up excellent performance in their various academic activities, Eroton Exploration and Production, an oil company, has rewarded 17 primary and secondary school pupils in Delta state, with a cash prize of N100,000 each.

The ceremony, which held in the Delta State capital, Asaba, was attended by the wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, the Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and other dignitaries from both the public and private sectors in the state.

Tagged “Award of Academic Excellence,” the recipients including a visually impaired student and 16 others at the basic and post basic education level, were honoured and celebrated for their uncommon feat.Ebie, while commending the pupils, noted that the ministry thoroughly appraised the performance of the awardees through their 2016/2017 internal and external examinations before selecting the best 17 pupils in the state.

He said the outcome of the appraisal led to the identification of the 17 candidates who excelled in the different examinations they sat for. The awardees he added were selected based on their exception performances in placement examination, Basic Education Certification Examination; National Business/National Technical Certificate Examination; National Examination Council; Senior School Certificate Examination; West African Senior School Certificate Examination and special awards.

According to him, the names of the awardees emerged from the examination bodies through their technical analysis. They were selected based on merit irrespective of state of origin, local councils, gender, religion and type of school attended.

The state’s first lady, Okowa, advised the recipients to focus on their studies and avoid truancy. She advised them to continue to encourage their sponsors, parents and teachers by studying hard and living responsibly. Chief Executive Officer, EEPC, Mr. Ebiaho Emafo explained that the award was aimed at fostering academic excellence through celebration of students achievements, rewarding hard work and outstanding performance.

