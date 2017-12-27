 2 drivers docked for allegedly killing bus conductor | Nigeria Today
2 drivers docked for allegedly killing bus conductor

Two drivers were on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving which caused the death of a bus conductor. The accused, Monday Johnson (40) and Michael Teko (32), are facing a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the…

